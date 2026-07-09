Latvian flag carrier airBaltic has announced a smaller, more Riga-focused network in summer 2027 as part of its wider restructuring. The airline’s summer programme, running from late March until late [Read More]
Flight Training Alliance (FTA), Airbus, and the Airbus Asia Training Centre (AATC) will establish the first Airbus A220 full-flight simulator capability in the Asia-Pacific region. A new CAE 7000XR full-flight [Read More]
Latvian flag carrier airBaltic has announced a smaller, more Riga-focused network in summer 2027 as part of its wider restructuring. The airline’s summer programme, running from late March until late October 2027, will comprise 57 [Read More]
August 31, 2026Comments Off on Syrian Airlines adds A320s as network rebuild gathers pace
Syrian Airlines has expanded its Airbus A320 fleet, with the first two of eight Airbus A320 Family aircraft arriving on August 29. The two pre-owned A320s have entered the Syrian register as YK-AKI (c/n 3956) [Read More]
August 28, 2026Comments Off on Discover Airlines to make UK debut with four routes
Discover Airlines will enter the UK market for the first time in summer 2027, launching four routes to Bristol, Glasgow and Inverness from its Frankfurt and Munich bases. The Lufthansa Group leisure carrier will inaugurate [Read More]
August 27, 2026Comments Off on First UK-built Britten-Norman Islander begins ground testing
The first Britten-Norman Islander fully built in the UK since 1968 has begun ground testing ahead of its expected first flight next month. The BN2B-26 Islander, due for the Falkland Islands Government Air Service (FIGAS), [Read More]
The COMAC C919 has made its international debut. The Air China-operated jet, B-919Y (c/n 00021), took off from Beijing/Capital on August 12 as flight CA723, bound for the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar. The route is usually [Read More]
August 3, 2026Comments Off on Boeing 737 MAX 7 secures FAA certification
More than eight years after its first flight, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has finally certified the Boeing 737 MAX 7, clearing it for commercial service. “This important certification validates the rigor of our [Read More]
August 14, 2026Comments Off on Fan blade fatigue and bird remains found after Ryanair 737 window loss
A Malta Air Boeing 737 suffered a fan blade separation that sent engine debris into the fuselage, leading to a cabin depressurisation during which a passenger became “partially lodged in a damaged cabin window”. A [Read More]
July 31, 2026Comments Off on British Airways A320 declared Mayday after Heathrow stall warnings
A British Airways Airbus A320 encountered multiple stall warnings on approach to London Heathrow on July 6, after an Air Data Reference (ADR) failure. Preliminary information published by France’s Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for [Read More]
July 1, 2026Comments Off on LaGuardia runway crash preliminary report released
The fire truck which was struck by a landing Air Canada Express Bombardier CRJ at New York/LaGuardia failed to heed multiple stop calls made by air traffic control (ATC), a preliminary report by the US [Read More]