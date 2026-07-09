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COMAC C919 makes international debut

August 13, 2026 Comments Off on COMAC C919 makes international debut
The COMAC C919 has made its international debut. The Air China-operated jet, B-919Y (c/n 00021), took off from Beijing/Capital on August 12 as flight CA723, bound for the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar. The route is usually [Read More]
Boeing 737 MAX 7 FAA certification
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Boeing 737 MAX 7 secures FAA certification

August 3, 2026 Comments Off on Boeing 737 MAX 7 secures FAA certification
More than eight years after its first flight, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has finally certified the Boeing 737 MAX 7, clearing it for commercial service.  “This important certification validates the rigor of our [Read More]

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